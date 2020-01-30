Court Overrules License Cancellation for Kindergarten Association

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has overruled the Seoul education authorities’ decision to revoke the license of a group representing local private kindergartens.The Seoul Administrative Court said on Friday that the decision by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education against the Korea Kindergarten Association is an infringement of legally protected rights.The verdict was made in a case brought by the kindergarten association after the Seoul education office repealed its license in April of last year to penalize it for a massive shutdown protest the group led over the government's moves to enhance their accounting transparency.The court said although the rally was conducted unilaterally and hurt students’ rights to be educated, it fell short of serious violation of public rights that would merit license nullification.