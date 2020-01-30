Top Prosecutor Picked as 2nd Most Popular Candidate for President

Photo : YONHAP News

A new public poll has placed Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl as the second most popular candidate to become South Korea's next president.A survey by Research and Research on Friday put Lee Nak-yon, a potential ruling Democratic Party(DP) candidate for the upcoming general elections, at the front of the pack. The former prime minister held a comfortable lead with 32-point-two percent.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn ranked third with 10-point-one percent, point-seven percentage points lower than Prosecutor Yoon, who for the first time was included in local surveys of prospective presidential candidates.The ruling DP, which has often clashed with Yoon in its bid to reform the prosecution, dismissed his rising popularity as only being backed by extreme conservatives.In a meeting with reporters later in the day, LKP chief Hwang, however, welcomed Yoon, whom he called a “liberal conservative,” and expressed hope for more talent to emerge on the political scene.The co-founders of the minor opposition Bareumirae Party, Yoo Seong-min and Ahn Cheol-soo, rounded up the top five with four-point-four percent and four-point-three percent, respectively.The survey, commissioned by local daily Segye Ilbo, was conducted on over one-thousand adults across the country from Sunday and Tuesday and had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.