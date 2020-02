Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported its 12th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the latest case involves a 49-year-old Chinese man who arrived from Japan on Jan. 19.The man visited a local hospital late last month and tested positive for the virus.The KCDC said the man has been placed in quarantine and efforts are being made to determine who he made contact with while in the country, with more details to be provided later.