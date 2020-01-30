S. Korea's Second Evacuation Flight Brought Back 330 Citizens Home from Wuhan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's second chartered plane carrying some 330 citizens from Wuhan returned home on Saturday morning.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the Boeing 747 arrived at Gimpo International Airport at around 8:15 a.m.The evacuees who returned from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, went through a health screening at a separate gate at the airport. Seven individuals showed symptoms of the virus.They were immediately transferred to the National Medical Center.The majority of others who haven't shown any symptoms were sent to a temporary quarantine facility in Asan, South Chungcheong Province where they will stay for at least two weeks.The first group of evacuees was airlifted from Wuhan on Friday. Among the 368, 18 were sent to hospitals after they showed signs of fever.