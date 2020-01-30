11 S. Koreans from First Group of Evacuees Test Negative to Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

Eleven people have tested negative to the coronavirus out of 18 South Koreans who exhibited symptoms after they were flown in from Wuhan, China on Friday.The eleven were released from isolation on Saturday.They are known to have left hospitals in Seoul and checked into a temporary quarantine facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province where others evacuated from Wuhan are also staying.The evacuees will be allowed to return home if they show no symptoms after staying at the facility for two weeks.The other seven individuals out of the 18 are still undergoing tests at the National Medical Center and Chung-Ang University Hospital.Test results will come out later Saturday.The first group of 368 South Koreans airlifted from Wuhan and its surrounding areas arrived Friday morning. A second chartered plane carrying some 330 citizens arrived early Saturday.