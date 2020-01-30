Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Senior N. Korean Party Official Visits China

Write: 2020-02-02 11:56:03Update: 2020-02-02 12:23:28

Senior N. Korean Party Official Visits China

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean party official handling relations with China reportedly visited Beijing on Saturday amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in China.
 
According to a source in Beijing, Kim Song-nam, first vice director of the Workers' Party of Korea, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport in the morning.
 
Japan's Kyodo News said that the purpose of his visit is unknown, but he is likely to hold talks with Chinese officials during his stay.
 
The source said that Kim could exchange opinions with Chinese officials regarding the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus and discuss the provision of medical supplies in humanitarian aid.
 
The source added that there is a possibility that the official could also hold discussions with Chinese officials on the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >