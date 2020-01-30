Senior N. Korean Party Official Visits China

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean party official handling relations with China reportedly visited Beijing on Saturday amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in China.According to a source in Beijing, Kim Song-nam, first vice director of the Workers' Party of Korea, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport in the morning.Japan's Kyodo News said that the purpose of his visit is unknown, but he is likely to hold talks with Chinese officials during his stay.The source said that Kim could exchange opinions with Chinese officials regarding the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus and discuss the provision of medical supplies in humanitarian aid.The source added that there is a possibility that the official could also hold discussions with Chinese officials on the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.