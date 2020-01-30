N. Korean Leader Offers Condolences to China's Xi Over Virus Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to offer condolences for the coronavirus outbreak in China.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday that Kim sent the letter to Xi regarding China's efforts to fight the deadly virus.The KCNA said that in the letter, Kim expressed his deepest condolences for those who lost their beloved to the virus and conveyed sincere feelings of wanting to share the suffering of the fraternal Chinese people.Kim reportedly expressed the conviction that the party, government and people of China would surely emerge victorious in the campaign to combat the disease.The report did not mention when the letter was sent.The KCNA said North Korea's ruling Workers' Party also sent financial aid to the Chinese Communist Party without elaborating on the details of the fund.