S. Korea Reports 3 More Cases of Coronavirus, Bringing Total to 15

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported three more cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 15.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the 13th case is one of the 368 Koreans that were brought back from the Chinese city of Wuhan on a chartered flight on Friday. The 367 others tested negative for the virus.The country's 14th case is a 40-year-old Chinese woman who is a family member of the 12th case, a Chinese man diagnosed with the virus on Saturday. The man, who works as a tour guide in Japan, was reportedly infected with the virus in Japan before arriving in South Korea on January 19.The 15th case is a 43-year-old South Korean man who arrived back home from Wuhan on January 20 and was under observation.The KCDC said that it is tracking people who might have been in contact with the new patients.