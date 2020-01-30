Menu Content

S. Korea's Stock Market Plunge 6% over Coronavirus Concerns

Write: 2020-02-02 14:19:00Update: 2020-02-02 14:28:38

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's stock market has plunged nearly six percent since the first new coronavirus case was confirmed in the country on January 20.
 
According to the Korea Exchange, as of Friday, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has slipped five-point-eight percent since January 17, the last session before the country reported its first case of the novel virus.
 
The KOSPI plummeted more than three percent on January 28, the first trading session after the Lunar New Year holiday, marking the steepest drop in more than a year.
 
Over the period of two weeks since the outbreak of the virus, the value of the combined market capitalization of the KOSPI and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ shrank by 104-point-three trillion.
 
The virus has killed more than 300 people in China so far, with the number of those infected nearly 15-thousand.
