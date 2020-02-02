S. Korea to Ban Entry from China Virus Province

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Sunday decided to ban entry of all foreign nationals who have recently visited or stayed in China’s Hubei province in the past two weeks amid growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun made the announcement in a meeting of the central disaster relief headquarters, saying the move will go into effect from Tuesday.Chung said that South Koreans returning from the virus-hit Chinese province will be required to spend 14 days in self-quarantine.He added that the government will temporarily suspend a visa-free entry program for foreign travelers to Jeju Island.The prime minister said the government will make all-out efforts to contain the spread of the virus, while maintaining the disease alert level on the virus at the second highest "orange."The announcement came as the country reported three more cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 15.