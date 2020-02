Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Sunday announced measures to minimize entry from China to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The central disaster relief headquarters said in a press briefing that the government will restrict the issuance of visas from China and suspend the issuance of short-term visas for tourism.The government also raised its travel alert for the country by one notch to level three or "red," which recommends Korean nationals leave the region. Visits to China for tourism will be banned accordingly.The government said earlier on Sunday that it will ban entry of all foreign nationals who have recently visited or stayed in China’s Hubei province in the past two weeks.The government will also temporarily suspend a visa-free entry program for foreign travelers to Jeju Island.