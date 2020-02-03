Moon Orders All-out Efforts to Fight Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday ordered the government to make all-out efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by mobilizing all available resources.Presidential spokesperson Han Jung-woo said in a written briefing that the president issued the order in a meeting at the top office with quarantine specialists.President Moon reportedly instructed heads of local governments to attend a Cabinet meeting to enhance cooperation between the central and provincial governments.The president also called for close cooperation between the private sector and public agencies to combat the disease, while stressing the importance of public safety.In the meeting, the quarantine specialists reportedly agreed on the need to reduce the entry of patients from overseas to allow the nation to effectively cope with the outbreak.After the meeting, the government decided to ban entry of all foreign nationals who have visited or stayed in China’s Hubei province in the past two weeks.