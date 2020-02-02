Gov't to Punish Mask Sellers Disturbing Market

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Sunday announced measures to ensure a sufficient supply of face masks with demand surging amid fears over the novel coronavirus.Food and Drug Safety Minister Lee Eui-kyung said in a press briefing that the government plans to urge manufacturers to produce more than ten million masks a day by running their factories 24 hours.According to the government, manufacturers currently hold around 31 million masks in stock.The minister vowed the government's best efforts to make sure there is no problem in supply by maximizing factory operation and diversifying suppliers.Lee said the government is also closely monitoring wholesalers and online retailers suspected of raising prices excessively.The government plans to swiftly revise the relevant regulations to punish such sellers with prison terms of up to two years or fines of up to 50 million won.