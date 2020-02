Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Sunday that there have been no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country.An official from the Ministry of Public Health said in an interview with the North's Korean Central Television that while there have been no reported cases, the country should remain vigilant and strive to prevent a possible outbreak.It's the first time North Korea reported on whether it has been affected by the contagious virus.The official said, however, that patients with fever or who cough have been quarantined for treatment, indicating there are people showing symptoms of the disease.The official added that the country is carrying out thorough quarantine checks on people and goods at all border crossings.