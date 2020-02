Photo : YONHAP News

The Oscar-nominated South Korean film "Parasite" has picked up two more prizes ahead of the Academy Awards.According to foreign media, director Bong Joon-ho and co-writer Han Jin-won received the Writers Guild of America (WGA) award for best original screenplay at the awards ceremony on Saturday.“Parasite” beat out "1917," "Booksmart," "Knives Out," and "Marriage Story."The film then added another award on the same day. Art director Lee Ha-jun clinched the Art Directors Guild (ADG) award in the contemporary film category at a ceremony in Los Angeles.