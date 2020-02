Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China's Hubei province increased by more than 50 on Sunday.According to China's Central Television on Monday, the province at the epicenter of the outbreak reported 56 new fatalities on Sunday and confirmed two-thousand-103 new cases.Of the latest figures, 41 deaths and one-thousand-33 confirmed diagnoses were reported in Wuhan City.The cumulative number of confirmed infections in the province rose to eleven-thousand-177, with 350 deaths as of 12 a.m. Monday.According to China's National Health Commission, the overall death toll in China soared to 361, with 17-thousand-205 confirmed cases.