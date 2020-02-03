S. Korea Expects Next 7 to 10 Days to Be 'Crucial Period' Amid Spread of New Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government expects the next seven to ten days to be a crucial period amid the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in China and around the world.At a meeting with officials on Monday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged all ministries and regional governments to have a sense of urgency, and to mobilize all-out efforts to prevent further spread of the virus in the country.In that regard, Park said Seoul's decision on Sunday to ban the entry of foreigners who have been in China's virus-stricken Hubei Province during the past two weeks and to suspend the visa-free program on Jeju Island were pressing and useful measures.The Health Ministry is also expected to announce by Tuesday a set of stricter guidelines including new quarantine standards. It also plans to start securing budget to financially assist people in quarantine in their homes after coming into contact with confirmed patients.