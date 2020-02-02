Ex-Presidential Spokesperson Announces Decision Not to Run in General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom announced his decision not to run in April's general elections.On his social media account on Monday, Kim said he had wished to contribute towards the success of the Moon Jae-in administration and the economic development of the city of Gunsan in North Jeolla Province.Kim said although he did everything he could to get recognition for his usefulness, such efforts were to no avail and the time has come to stop.The former official then thanked and apologized to his supporters in Gunsan, adding he earnestly hopes the ruling Democratic Party(DP) will win a sweeping victory in the elections to be a strong support behind the administration.After stepping down from the spokesperson post last March amid allegations that he had engaged in real estate speculation in a redevelopment zone in southern Seoul, Kim announced his bid to run for the Gunsan district in December.Despite vowing to sell off the commercial building he had purchased in Seoul's southern Dongjak district and donate the profit to charity, Kim faced dissuasion from DP leadership.