Rival Parties Show Mixed Reaction to Gov't Measures to Minimize Entry from China

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have issued a mixed response to the government’s measures to minimize entry from China to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The ruling Democratic Party positively assessed the government’s action, saying the decision has provided strengthened quarantine measures for public safety amid a surge in the number of new coronavirus patients in the nation.The party vowed to work together with the government to ease public concerns and fears over the recent outbreak, stressing it will sternly deal with any fake information or political attacks aimed at stoking confusion.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, meanwhile, called the government’s decision belated and lacking when considering that South Korea is in proximity to China and tens of thousands of people come and go between the two nations.The minor conservative Bareunmirae Party and the New Conservative Party both welcomed the government’s latest decision, but were quick to urge it to implement measures on containing the outbreak in a timely manner.The minor Justice Party, on its part, expressed concerns over Chinese workers and students being excluded from Korean society amid the spread of the infectious disease.