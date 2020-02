Photo : YONHAP News

All 333 South Koreans who returned home from China's Wuhan region on the second chartered plane tested negative for the new coronavirus.The central disaster relief headquarters led by the Health Ministry said on Monday that the group of 326 who arrived with no symptoms tested negative, as well as the group of seven who displayed pneumonia-like symptoms upon arrival.Out of the 368 South Koreans who arrived earlier on the first chartered plane, one tested positive for the virus as the country's 13th patient.The 28-year-old man, who was initially quarantined for two weeks at a state facility in Asan, South Chungcheong Province with no symptoms, was transferred to a state-designated hospital.The total number of confirmed cases in South Korea stands at 15.