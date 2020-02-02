Services Providing Movement Info. of Virus Patients Draws Popularity

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Public anxiety over the novel coronavirus outbreak has led to keen interest in places that were visited by people confirmed to have the virus. Amid such strong interest, an online map showing the movement of confirmed patients has appeared. Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: An online map that shows the movement of coronavirus patients in the nation has drawn more than four million hits since being launched last Thursday.The map was created by a college student and is based on data provided by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is updated in real time.Also, a website built on a location-based service that labels places where confirmed coronavirus patients have visited is also enjoying popularity.Such services are regarded as helpful in reducing concerns over the spread of the disease in communities. With such services, people who were at the same place and time as a confirmed patient could become more vigilant and swiftly report to authorities if they begin showing any symptoms.However, experts warn that it’s not desirable to use the information provided to avoid places visited by confirmed patients.The novel coronavirus is transmitted through droplets of the patient’s saliva and is estimated to die usually after three hours or up to two days later at the longest, depending on the environment.Experts say the virus is unlikely to survive if quarantine measures are in place.One expert said there is no danger at places where confirmed patients visited, as they are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.According to experts, people can prevent getting the infectious disease by regularly using hand sanitizer and avoid touching their eyes, ears and nose with unwashed hands.People who suspect that they may have contracted the virus are advised to call one-three-three-nine to speak with a health official before going to a hospital. For foreign language assistance, call one-two-zero and a translator will be provided.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.