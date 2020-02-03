S. Korea to Enforce Entry Ban for Foreigners from China's Hubei Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In response to rising public concern over the spread of the new coronavirus, the South Korean government plans to ban foreigners who have been to China's virus-stricken Hubei Province in the past two weeks from entering the country. This comes as Seoul is emphasizing quarantine efforts for the next seven to 10 days.Choi You Sun reports.Report: At a meeting with officials on Sunday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said foreigners who have visited China's virus-stricken Hubei Province during the past 14 days, or since January 21, will be banned from entering South Korea.Chung said South Koreans arriving from Hubei Province will be allowed entry, but sequestered for 14 days.At a press briefing following the meeting, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the ban, taking effect at midnight Tuesday, will be in place until the threat of the viral outbreak dies down.[Sound bite: S. Korea's Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean)](Feb. 2)"Foreigners from the virus-stricken Hubei Province will be prohibited from entering the country until the threat of the virus' inflow weakens. South Koreans will be allowed entry but they will be placed under a 14-day quarantine after confirming their dwelling and contact information. Depending on how the situation develops, we will promptly review additional bans should the latest be considered insufficient."Following consultations with the Jeju regional government, the 30-day visa-free program for foreigners entering the resort island will be temporarily suspended for the first time since 2002.Amid mounting global fears over the virus and similar entry bans being imposed by the United States and Japan, this is the first time Seoul has decided to prohibit entries from China.Speaking at a separate meeting with officials on Monday, Park said the government expects the next seven to ten days to be a crucial period for the country.[Sound bite: S. Korea's Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean)](Feb. 3)"We could assess that up until now, we have found infected patients in the early stages of the virus' inflow and prevented the virus' spread to local communities. But in consideration of the continuous spread in China, we believe that the next seven to ten days will be a crucial period. During this time, all ministries and regional governments will need to have a sense of urgency and mobilize all-out efforts."The Health Ministry plans to start securing budget to financially assist people in quarantine in their homes after coming into contact with confirmed patients.Since the country's first confirmed case was reported on January 20, there have been a total of 15 cases, with a number of suspected secondary and tertiary infections.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.