S. Korea's Rival Parties Agree to Hold Extra Session to Handle Quarantine Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties on Monday agreed to hold an extraordinary session for February to handle key bills, including a proposed revision to quarantine-related laws to better tackle the outbreak of the new coronavirus.During the 30-day session, each party leader will speak in front of the Assembly and the parties will hold a government interpellation session.A lineup of bills concerning people's livelihoods will be handled at a plenary session, the most notable being a bill aimed at beefing up the government's authority to designate quarantine areas based on the risk posed by an infectious disease.Aside from the pending bill, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) proposed setting up a special parliamentary committee to better address issues concerning the virus' spread.The ruling party also suggested the parties refrain from delays or face-to-face campaigning for the April 15 general elections.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) suggested combining the DP-submitted quarantine bill, with a bill on banning the entry of people from countries where contagious diseases originate.