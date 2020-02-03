Moon: Entry Ban for Foreigners from Hubei Province 'Inevitable'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the government's entry ban on foreigners who have recently been in China's coronavirus-stricken Hubei Province is an "inevitable measure" to protect the safety of South Korean people.Moon made the remarks at a meeting with his aides on Monday.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"We cannot refrain from tightening immigration checks and more-strictly controlling entry to protect the safety of our citizens. Countries around the world are enforcing various degrees of entry restrictions or tightened immigration checks to prevent the inflow and spread of the infectious disease. Measures to temporarily ban foreigners who have been in Hubei Province or suspending the visa-free program on Jeju Island are inevitable. I call for active cooperation with the self-quarantine system from South Koreans who have either visited Hubei or have come into contact with a confirmed patient."The president also highlighted the special relationship between South Korea and China.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"China is our biggest partner in people-to-people exchanges and our biggest trading partner. Difficulties experienced by China are closely connected to our own. We need to join efforts to overcome the current crisis and we should spare no effort towards helping and cooperating with our neighbor. We can move forward together only when share and band together and do not neglect our neighbor's pain."Moon said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will lead a pan-government system in implementing stringent measures to prevent the virus' spread in local communities.The president also called on officials to look into compensation for those who have made sacrifices in the quarantine process, as well as financial support for businesses affected by the outbreak.