KCDC: 2nd Confirmed Patient Recovers From Coronavirus Symptoms

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities say the country's second confirmed coronavirus patient has recovered from the disease.Jung Eun-kyeong, the head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), revealed on Monday that the second patient tested negative in a coronavirus PCR test, which determines whether the virus is still in the body.She said the patient's pneumonia and other symptoms also improved and no longer needs antiviral medication. The KCDC is still monitoring the case to determine whether the patient can be released.If an infected patient tests negative to two PCR tests conducted within a 24-hour interval, he or she can be released from quarantine, but may not be discharged from hospital.Leaving the hospital will be determined by medical staff in consideration of various factors.The second patient is a 55-year-old South Korean man who returned from his work in Wuhan on January 22 and was confirmed to have been infected two days later. He has been receiving treatment at the National Medical Center in central Seoul.