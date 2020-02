Photo : YONHAP News

The government will provide emergency supplies, including face masks, to South Koreans remaining in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and other areas in Hubei Province.The Foreign Ministry conveyed this to the Korean consulate general in Wuhan on Monday and requested information on the number of families residing in the area and their locations.Seven hundred-and-one South Korean citizens were airlifted out of Wuhan on two chartered flights last week.However, some 200 still remain in the province, including infants, children and pregnant women.The government believes they are having difficulty securing quarantine supplies.