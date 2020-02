Photo : YONHAP News

An alliance of opposition political groups, including the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition New Conservative Party, has taken a further step in their bid to create a combined conservative party ahead of April’s general elections.The Innovation Integration Pursuit Committee, which spearheads related negotiations among concerned groups, said on Monday that a preparatory committee to create the so-called integrated new party will be launched on Thursday.The membership of the preparatory apparatus, including its chairman, will be announced as soon as related discussions are complete.