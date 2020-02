Photo : YONHAP News

The government has lifted monitoring on dozens of South Koreans, who came into contact with the country’s Korea’s first confirmed case of novel coronavirus.Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) told Yonhap News that the measure was taken on 45 people at 12 a.m. Monday.The first patient, a 35-year-old Chinese woman, had been placed in isolation at Incheon Medical Center immediately after she showed suspicious symptoms at Incheon International Airport upon her return from Wuhan, China on January 19th. She tested positive for the disease the next day.A similar measure will likely be placed on 75 people later this week, who came into contact with the second patient, who tested positive four days later than the first case.