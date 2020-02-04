Entry Ban on Foreigners from China's Hubei Takes Effect Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign travelers who have visited China's Hubei province in the past two weeks will be denied entry to South Korea from Tuesday.The central disaster relief headquarters decided that South Korea will bar entry of Chinese travelers with passports issued by Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.In addition, Korean visas issued by the South Korean Consulate General in Wuhan will be temporarily invalid.Under the entry ban, foreigners who plan to travel to South Korea will be required to confirm whether they have been to Hubei within the last 14 days at the time of ticketing.Foreign passengers will then be required to fill out and present a health check form to the quarantine office upon arrival in South Korea.Any foreigner found to have presented false information on their health or travel history will be deported.The visa-free program for Chinese travelers to Jeju Island will also be temporarily suspended from Tuesday.