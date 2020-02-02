Incheon Airport to Assign Separate Arrival Gates for Passengers from China

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Incheon International Airport has decided to assign separate arrival gates for passengers flying in from China starting Tuesday as part of efforts to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.According to Incheon International Airport Corporation, the airport will assign three arrival gates for passengers from China: Gate A and F at Terminal 1 and Gate A at Terminal 2.The airport reportedly picked the gates, located at the sides of the two terminals, to prevent any contact between passengers from China and other travelers.Upon arrival, travelers from China will be led to the designated quarantine inspection area, and they will be required to provide their contact number in South Korea.The passengers can only enter when airport officials at the three gates dial those numbers to see if the travelers can be reached.