Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has reportedly suspended its passenger train services between the country and North Korea to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.The Russian Embassy in North Korea told Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Monday that passenger train services between the two countries will be suspended from that day forward.Russian Railways, the state-run railway company, also announced Monday that their services between the two countries will remain grounded "until further notice."The company added the suspension was in accordance with a request from the North Korean Ministry of Railways last Saturday.The measure follows an earlier move to halt all air traffic between the two nations.