South Korea's consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in about a year in January.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the consumer price index stood at 105-point-79 during the month, up one-point-five percent from a year earlier.The gain marks the largest since November 2018, when it posted two percent growth. It's also the first time in 13 months that the index increased more than one percent.Last September, Korea's consumer prices posted the first negative growth ever, sparking concerns about possible deflation.However, the index marked the first official gain in four months in November and grew point-seven percent in December.