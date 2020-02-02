China Virus Death Toll Rises to 425

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China surpassed 420 as of Monday night, in spite of the country's all-out efforts to contain the spread of the virus.According to China's National Health Commission, as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, the overall death toll in China soared to 425, with 20-thousand-438 new confirmed cases.The number of confirmed cases hit the 20-thousand mark about two months after the country's first case was reported on December 8 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.The number of deaths and confirmed cases across the nation increased by 64 and three-thousand-235, respectively, in a day. It is the first time over 60 people died of the respiratory disease per day since the Chinese agency compiled related data on January 20th.Of the latest figures, 64 deaths were all reported in Hubei province, where Wuhan City is located.