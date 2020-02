Photo : YONHAP News

A clinic will open for South Korean nationals staying in China's Wuhan City, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.According to an association of South Koreans in Hubei province on Monday, Koreans in the area have decided to operate a clinic to treat Korean patients in Wuhan.A South Korean doctor in the city will reportedly operate it.The group is hoping to use part of the South Korean Consulate General for the clinic, and asked the Seoul government to provide support for medical supplies.The head of the association reportedly said that a government official in Seoul responded positively to the request.According to the association, there are about 130 South Koreans in Hubei province after some 700 South Korean evacuees were airlifted last week.