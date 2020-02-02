DP Floor Leader Calls for Parliament's All-Out Efforts in Tackling Spread of New Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) has called for the National Assembly's all-out efforts in tackling the spread of the new coronavirus.At a meeting with party officials on Tuesday, Lee In-young said the next two weeks will be a crucial period for the country.Lee urged rival parties to promptly finalize the schedule of the upcoming extraordinary session, after they agreed to hold it to handle key bills, including one aimed at beefing up the government's authority to designate quarantine areas.The floor leader proposed expanding the scope of quarantine plans amid rising concerns over asymptomatic patients, as well as considering a provision of disinfectant products to vulnerable groups.Lee also said the country's political community should stand up against and restrain the dissemination of "fake news" in relation to the virus.