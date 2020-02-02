BTS Tops Billboard's Social 50 Chart for 164th Week, Breaking Justin Bieber's Record

Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS has broken a long-standing record on Billboard's Social 50 chart, topping the list for the 164th week.Billboard said on Monday that BTS remains Number One on its Social 50 chart for the week dated February eighth, surpassing the 163-week record previously set by Justin Bieber.The Social 50 chart is based on data tracked by music analytics company Next Big Sound, ranking the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Wikipedia.Billboard said the boy band was up in nearly all the latest chart metrics, not only from the promotion of its new song "Black Swan," but also because of the group's recent performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The new single debuted at Number 57 on the Billboard Hot 100.Entering the chart for the first time in October 2016, BTS has spent all but nine out of 173 weeks at Number One.Since July 29, 2017, the group became the first act in the chart's nine-year history to rule for 100 and 150 straight weeks, as well as for an entire calendar year in 2018 and 2019.