Hungarian Court Orders Criminal Supervision for Captain of Third Ship in Budapest Boat Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

A Hungarian court has ordered that the captain of a third ship be placed under criminal supervision in connection with a ship collision in Budapest last May that killed 25 South Koreans and left one missing.The South Korean Embassy in Budapest said on Monday that the local chief prosecutor's office filed for a warrant against the captain of the Viking Idun last Wednesday, and it was issued by the court the next day.The Viking Idun was operating behind the Viking Sigyn cruise ship on May 29, 2019, when the latter collided with the Hableany sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists and a crew of two Hungarians.The Viking Idun's captain was questioned by Budapest police as a suspect charged with failure to provide help.The captain will be required to wear an electronic anklet while under house arrest and report to the police every month.Meanwhile, the public hearing for the Viking Sigyn's captain is set to begin shortly. The Ukrainian national has been indicted for causing multiple fatalities and failing to render assistance.