Majority of Conoravirus Patients Discovered in Early Stages

Health authorities in South Korea say the majority of novel coronavirus patients in the nation are responding well to treatment as their maladies were confirmed early.
A body operating under the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said Tuesday that none of the patients are in critical condition since their infections were detected early and treated promptly.
KCDC chief Jung Eun-kyeong said the patients first tended to suffer coughing before gradually developing symptoms of mild pneumonia.
Meanwhile, the nation’s second coronavirus patient is set to be discharged after making a full recovery and testing negative for the novel coronavirus.
In general, a patient is considered cured of a viral disease if he or she tests negative two times consecutively within a 24-hour period. The same standard was applied for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome back in 2015.