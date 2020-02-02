Ex-Chief of Samsung's FSO Grilled over Controversial 2015 Merger

Photo : KBS

Former director of Samsung Group's now-defunct Future Strategy Office Choi Gee-sung is being questioned on alleged improprieties behind the controversial 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.Prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office began grilling Choi on Tuesday morning. This marks the first time he has been summoned for questioning regarding the merger.Choi is suspected of spearheading efforts to overhaul the governance structure of Samsung affiliates to assist group heir and Samsung Electronics Vice Chair Lee Jae-yong’s leadership succession.Prosecutors believe that Samsung’s top management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T ahead of the merger to help benefit Lee in his managerial succession.Choi is regarded as Lee’s mentor and was the number two official at Samsung Group until he retired in 2017 due to his involvement in the influence-peddling scandal that resulted in the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.His former deputy at the Future Strategy Office, Chang Choong-ki, was also summoned by the prosecution on the same day following previous questioning sessions last month.