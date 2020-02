Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced the market launch of the world’s first high-speed DRAM for AI and next-generation supercomputers.The “Flashbolt” is third-generation, 16-gigabyte High Bandwidth Memory 2E(HBM2E). It features twice the capacity of the second-generation 8GB HBM2 “Aquabolt,” which the South Korean tech giant rolled out two years ago, also a world’s first.The latest technical feat, which enables downloading of 82 five-gigabyte movies in a single second, is based on the technology of vertically stacking eight layers of 10nm-class 16-gigabit DRAM dies on top of a buffer chip.Samsung plans to begin mass production of the Flashbolt in the first half of the year.