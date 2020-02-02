KMA: Average Temperature in Jan. Highest-Ever Recorded for Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The average temperature across South Korea last month was the highest-ever recorded for the month of January since the state weather agency set up a national observatory network in 1973.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Tuesday that the average temperature nationwide was two-point-eight degrees Celsius last month, three-point-eight degrees higher than the average between 1981 and 2010.The average high of seven-point-seven degrees was three-point-four degrees higher, and the average low of minus one-point-one degrees was four-point-five degrees higher than the past average.Between January sixth and eighth, and between the 22nd and 28th, a low pressure system from the southwest caused in an inflow of southerly wind currents, which then led to unusually high temperatures.Due to the low pressure system, the month of January also recorded the second-largest amount of average precipitation totaling 83-point-four millimeters since 1973.