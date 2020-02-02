Hyundai, Kia Partially Suspend Operations Amid Shortage of Chinese Parts

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The novel coronavirus outbreak in China is now impacting Korean industrial production, too. Hyundai Motor has partially stopped production of its flagship models and Ssangyong Motor had decided to suspend its manufacturing lines for seven days as the supply of Chinese parts dries up due to the outbreak.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean automakers have partially suspended their production lines due to shortages of parts from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.Carmakers face a shortage of wiring harnesses, a key component of electrical cable networks.Hyundai Motor has not received wiring harnesses from three of its suppliers in China for over ten days due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.At its key Ulsan factory, which produces the flagship Genesis sedan, Hyundai had to suspend one of its five production lines Tuesday morning due to the shortage. The company will gradually suspend all of its production lines at factories nationwide by early next week.Hyundai officials said that they are working on securing alternative supplies from home and abroad to resume factory operations early next week.Hyundai's sister company Kia Motors is dealing with a similar situation while Ssangyong Motor has decided to suspend its manufacturing lines for seven days.Chinese authorities have instructed parts manufacturers to extend the Lunar New Year holiday through Saturday as a desperate quarantine measure.Samsung and LG electronics have also extended the suspension of their factory operations in China through the coming weekend in line with the quarantine order.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.