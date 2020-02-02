Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

'77% of Foreigners Positively View S. Korea's Image'

Write: 2020-02-04 16:45:12Update: 2020-02-04 18:00:47

'77% of Foreigners Positively View S. Korea's Image'

Photo : KBS News

A survey showed that eight out of ten global citizens view South Korea in a positive light. 

The Korean Culture and Information Service under the Culture Ministry on Tuesday unveiled the results of the 2019 national image survey in which 76-point-seven percent of foreigners positively assessed Korea's image overall.

This is higher than the 64-point-eight percent of South Koreans who gave the same response, however, this number is up by ten percentage points from the previous year. 

As for the reasons contributing to a positive national image, 38 percent of respondents cited Korean pop culture such as K-pop, cinema and literature, followed by the country's economic standing, cultural heritage and Korean products and brands.

Regarding areas that can be improved, 34 percent said a peaceful resolution to inter-Korean issues was the top priority. 

In Japan, a negative view of South Korea increased to 53 percent last year. 

The online questionnaire was conducted last summer on eight-thousand people in 16 countries including South Korea.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >