Thailand Asks S. Korea for Info on Latest Confirmed Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

The government of Thailand and the country's Korean community are paying close attention to South Korea's 16th confirmed patient of the new coronavirus who is known to have traveled to the Southeast Asian nation.According to the Bangkok Post newspaper on Tuesday, Thai health authorities have asked Seoul for information about the Korean woman in her 40s who visited Thailand and had no record of traveling to China.According to the report, Dr. Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said they were informed of the case in South Korea and were seeking details of the person's test results, condition and where she went in Thailand.The official said they need the information to find other people who might have been in contact with her, and check them for the virus.He also sought to allay concerns, saying that transmission in Thailand was limited and authorities were actively identifying and treating patients.