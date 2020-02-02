'77% of Seoul Citizens Very Anxious about Novel Coronavirus'

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows that nearly four in five Seoulites are significantly concerned about the outbreak of a new coronavirus sweeping the world.The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday unveiled the recent telephone survey of a thousand adults living in the capital city, in which 77 percent of the polled said they are “very anxious” over the spread of the disease.Two thirds of those who responded so cited uncertainty surrounding how long the epidemic will last as a major factor for their uneasiness, while others also attributed their concerns to the lack of credibility with the quarantine authorities and lack of transparency and consistency of related information.When asked about the outbreak’s impact on their daily lives, 88 percent or more of the surveyed said they wear masks or wash their hands more often than usual.A majority of the citizens positively assessed the South Korean government’s plan to send two million masks and other anti-virus medical equipment to China to help the country resolve the health threat.The survey was carried out for two days through Sunday and had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.