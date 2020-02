Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Education Ministry plans to advise local colleges to postpone the opening of the upcoming semester as part of nationwide efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.According to the ministry on Tuesday, Minister Yoo Eun-hae will hold a meeting with college representatives on Wednesday to discuss the details of the matter.Around 70-thousand Chinese students studying at South Korean colleges are expected to return from winter vacation in time for the opening of the spring semester.A number of Seoul-based universities have already announced the deferment of the new semester by one or two weeks.Meanwhile, some other colleges have postponed their graduation or admission ceremonies.