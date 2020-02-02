Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Blood Donations Urged as Blood Supplies Decline Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Write: 2020-02-04 18:55:40Update: 2020-02-04 19:05:36

Blood Donations Urged as Blood Supplies Decline Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The South Korean Red Cross has called for active public participation in blood donations as blood supplies fall due to concerns about the novel coronavirus. 

Red Cross chief Park Kyung-seo made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday, pointing to the significant difficulties faced from the rapid decline in blood donors. 

Park said there was a notable decline in blood donations after Korea confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on January 20th. 

Since then, he said, the number of donors fell by over 20-thousand people from the same period last year while 145 organizations cancelled plans to mobilize their employees to donate blood.

Noting that a similar blood shortage during the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) outbreak of 2015 was addressed by public participation, Park urged the public to help extend the lives of those who urgently need blood.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >