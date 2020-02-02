Blood Donations Urged as Blood Supplies Decline Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The South Korean Red Cross has called for active public participation in blood donations as blood supplies fall due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.Red Cross chief Park Kyung-seo made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday, pointing to the significant difficulties faced from the rapid decline in blood donors.Park said there was a notable decline in blood donations after Korea confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on January 20th.Since then, he said, the number of donors fell by over 20-thousand people from the same period last year while 145 organizations cancelled plans to mobilize their employees to donate blood.Noting that a similar blood shortage during the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) outbreak of 2015 was addressed by public participation, Park urged the public to help extend the lives of those who urgently need blood.