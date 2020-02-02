Main Opposition Party to Launch Satellite Entity on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will launch a satellite party on Wednesday.The so-called Future Korea Party will hold a launch ceremony at the National Assembly to confirm its inaugural leadership and draft party rules and a constitution.Four-term LKP lawmaker Han Sun-kyo, who declared he would not run in the upcoming general election, is scheduled to lead the new entity, which aims to bring at least four other incumbent lawmakers from the main opposition party.The conservative party’s move to create an affiliate bearing a similar name aims to maximize its performance at the upcoming general elections.Under the revised electoral law to be applied in the April 15th elections, more proportional parliamentary seats will be doled out to parties proportional to the number of votes they garner, irrespective of whether or not they win constituencies.The LKP initially proposed the “Proportional LKP” as the affiliate’s name, but the National Election Commission disapproved, citing similarities.