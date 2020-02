Photo : YONHAP News

A severe cold snap gripped the nation on Wednesday, with cold wave advisories issued for the central region and parts of the southern provinces.According to the Korean Meteorological Administration, temperatures dipped to around minus 15 degrees Celsius in the northern parts and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province on Wednesday morning.The mercury dropped to around minus ten degrees Celsius in Seoul, with the wind chill temperature falling to minus 14 degrees.The weather agency said many parts of the nation are unlikely to see the mercury rise above zero degrees in the afternoon, forecasting daytime temperatures for most of the nation to slip by about six to seven degrees Celsius from the previous day.The cold wave will continue into Thursday and begin to let up from Friday.