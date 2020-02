Photo : YONHAP News

Hoarders of face masks and hand sanitizers will face tougher penalties starting from Wednesday with demand surging amid fears over the novel coronavirus.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement that a new regulation regarding the matter went into effect on Wednesday after a review by the Ministry of Government Legislation.Under the new rule, manufacturers and vendors who engage in hoarding such products will face a prison sentence of a maximum two years or fines of up to 50 million won.The new rule defines hoarding as storing more than one-point-five times the amount of the monthly average sale of an item for five days or longer.The regulation will be in force until April 30.